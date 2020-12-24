Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

