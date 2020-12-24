Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 4,119 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $94.04.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

