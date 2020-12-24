Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 462.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

