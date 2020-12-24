Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,209 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.66 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,463. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.