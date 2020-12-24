Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,025 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

