Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

NYSE HGV opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 2.25. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $35.07.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

