Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $7.11

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00030269 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $138.52 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

