Vistra (NYSE:VST) versus Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Head-To-Head Review

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vistra has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Vistra pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistra and Alaska Power & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.81 billion 0.77 $928.00 million $2.07 8.92 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vistra and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 1 6 0 2.86 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra currently has a consensus price target of $28.57, indicating a potential upside of 54.69%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

Vistra beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

