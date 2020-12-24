Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Acquires $179,600.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of VST stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.71.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vistra by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
