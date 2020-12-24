Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Acquires $179,600.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vistra by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

