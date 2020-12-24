Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO Purchases $310,250.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VST opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

