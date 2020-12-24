Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 34.7%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price traded up 34.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.67. 21,264,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 2,955,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.
