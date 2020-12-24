Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 34.7%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price traded up 34.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.67. 21,264,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 2,955,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

