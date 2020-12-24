Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,961 TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GLG opened at $1.64 on Thursday. TD Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

