Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 100,362 Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIHS stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Senmiao Technology Limited has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

