Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 100,362 Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIHS stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Senmiao Technology Limited has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

