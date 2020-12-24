Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Leaf Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $218,300 over the last ninety days.

LEAF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

