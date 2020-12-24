Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 408.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,838 shares of company stock worth $696,292. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

