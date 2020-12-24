Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.