Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $621.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

