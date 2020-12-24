VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.55. VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 5,240 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The stock has a market cap of C$139.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.27.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

