Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.01. 246,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 221,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

