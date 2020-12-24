Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

