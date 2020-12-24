VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Cap of $15.37 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $35,897.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00136616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00679145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00151529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 234% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00062708 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 59,856,949 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

