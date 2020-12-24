Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $235.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

