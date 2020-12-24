Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Insiders bought 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Veritex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.