Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Vericel worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 15.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vericel by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,888.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.