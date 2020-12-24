VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.57.

VER stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in VEREIT by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in VEREIT by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in VEREIT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

