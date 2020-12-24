Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Vector Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vector Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vector Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

VGR stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.