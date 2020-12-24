Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

VGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vector Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

