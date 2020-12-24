VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on VBIV. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 72.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $806.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

