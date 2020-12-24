Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 6.7%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $7.14. 16,025,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 16,375,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.