Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Trading Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) were up 0.1% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 2,726,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,775,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.