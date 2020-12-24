Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.279 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VCLT opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.