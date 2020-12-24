Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $252.64

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $252.64 and last traded at $252.28, with a volume of 13152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

