Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $82.04 and last traded at $82.03. Approximately 188,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 273,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71.

