Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

12/4/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

12/3/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

12/3/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00.

11/28/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

11/27/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

10/31/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

10/29/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,439. The firm has a market cap of $727.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 223.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.