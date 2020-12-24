Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 148,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,009.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 49,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

