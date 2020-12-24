Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Colony Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,182 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNY. Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Colony Capital stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

