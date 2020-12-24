Van ECK Associates Corp Has $70,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cable One by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $264,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cable One by 494.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,234.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,036.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,863.55. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

