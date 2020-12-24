Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCO shares. TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

