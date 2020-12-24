Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 508 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.