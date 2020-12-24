Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $364,980.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $940,238. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

