Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.