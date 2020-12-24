Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 755,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 624,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SATS opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

