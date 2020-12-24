ValuEngine Upgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to “Hold”

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 11,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.