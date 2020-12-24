ValuEngine Upgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to “Hold”

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 11,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

