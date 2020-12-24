ValuEngine Upgrades iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of IPIC opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. iPic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About iPic Entertainment
