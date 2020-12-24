ValuEngine Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTMX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $355.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.