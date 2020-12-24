ValuEngine Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

