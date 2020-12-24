Vaccinex (VCNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) recently:

12/24/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/19/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/18/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/8/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/5/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Get Vaccinex Inc alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.