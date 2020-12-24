Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCNX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Vaccinex stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

