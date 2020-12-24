VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87. 832,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 367,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 232.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 273,485 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

