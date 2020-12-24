VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Up 13.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87. 832,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 367,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 273,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

